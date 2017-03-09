Charles H. Flood, 60, of Natick
Charles H. Flood, 60, of Natick, formerly of Westborough, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He was the husband of Michele M. Hemming.
