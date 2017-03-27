Changes could be coming to Boston's m...

Changes could be coming to Boston's marine industrial park

Read more: Boston.com

The caretakers of this roughly 190-acre corner of the city, now known as the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, hope to attract more tenants beyond its core of fish processing and ship repair. One way they'll try: by spurring higher-rent uses on upper floors, such as labs and design studios, that could help subsidize lower rents on the ground floors for a broader mix of manufacturing and warehouse work.

