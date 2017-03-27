Changes could be coming to Boston's marine industrial park
The caretakers of this roughly 190-acre corner of the city, now known as the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, hope to attract more tenants beyond its core of fish processing and ship repair. One way they'll try: by spurring higher-rent uses on upper floors, such as labs and design studios, that could help subsidize lower rents on the ground floors for a broader mix of manufacturing and warehouse work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|loretta
|3
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|22 hr
|davy
|63
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Mon
|In the future
|42
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Mon
|BOSTON IS RACIST
|10
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Sun
|Johnson
|2,437
|Would-be Crowne Plaza buyer out of picture; new...
|Sun
|Mark
|3
|No more kennedy BS
|Sat
|Winding road
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC