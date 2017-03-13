Chabot: Robert DeLeo says Trump a distraction

Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo wears braces on his thumbs after showing a video where he was tweeting like the President as he speaks during the St. Patrick's Day breakfast in Boston on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Staff Photo by Nancy Lane House Speaker Robert DeLeo said the Trump presidency has forced him to become a legislative "policeman" - he's been scrambling to keep outraged Democratic lawmakers focused on Bay State business, with anti-Trump fervor roiling the State House.

