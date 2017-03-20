Cast, Creatives Ready to Roast in BARBECUE at the Lyric Stage
The Lyric Stage Company of Boston has announced its cast and creative team for Barbecue by Robert O'Hara, directed by Summer L. Williams and running April 7 - May 7, 2017. In Barbecue, the O'Mallery family gather in their local park to share some barbecue and straight talk with their sister.
