Cast, Creatives Ready to Roast in BAR...

Cast, Creatives Ready to Roast in BARBECUE at the Lyric Stage

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston has announced its cast and creative team for Barbecue by Robert O'Hara, directed by Summer L. Williams and running April 7 - May 7, 2017. In Barbecue, the O'Mallery family gather in their local park to share some barbecue and straight talk with their sister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 17 min In the shadows 11
Women are CREEPY!!! 3 hr Women are CREEPY 1
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 21 hr FFFu 82
Finding Dope (Jun '13) Mon Sick from Maine 46
Everett Little League (Apr '09) Sun Angry momma bear 554
News Prosecutors drop charges against man in Roxbury... Mar 18 former democrat 1
chelsea st murder (Mar '13) Mar 17 Breeze 198
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC