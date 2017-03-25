BWW Review: the Real Inspector Hound Rings Down the Curtain on Bad Habit Productions
Written by Tom Stoppard , Directed by Dawn M. Simmons; Assistant Director, Lisa Burdick; Stage Manager, Michaela Brown; Assistant Stage Manager, Joe Fanning; Dialect Coach, Steven L. Emanuelson; Costume Designer, Heather Oshinsky; Properties Designer, Zachary Hall; Lighting Designer, PJ Strachman; Sound Designer, Darby Smotherman; Scenic Designer, Shelley Barish; Technical Director, Ben Lieberson Performances through April 2 by Bad Habit Productions at Boston Center for the Arts, Calderwood Pavilion, Deane Hall, 527 Tremont Street, Boston, MA; Box Office 617-933-8600 or www.badhabitproductions.org Bad Habit Productions is about to drop the final curtain after ten years of delivering award-winning theater, but they are not taking the easy way out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic
|25 min
|Look for the unio...
|41
|FFF Flags
|28 min
|FFFu
|14
|Would-be Crowne Plaza buyer out of picture; new...
|57 min
|Mark
|3
|No more kennedy BS
|17 hr
|Winding road
|7
|This college student teaches philosophy to home...
|20 hr
|Lucky you
|2
|Everett in the news
|Fri
|Duz gusted
|7
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 23
|Lose lose
|13
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC