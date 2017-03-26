Brookline man dies in Mass. Pike tunnel crash
A 20-year-old Brookline man is dead after his vehicle went airborne and struck the ceiling of a Massachusetts Turnpike tunnel in Boston early Sunday morning. The man was driving eastbound at Exit 22 of Interstate 90 at about 2:15 a.m. when his 2013 Audi A8 went airborne, hitting the ceiling of the tunnel, and ripping down wires and cables, according to State Police.
