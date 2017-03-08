Boston's St. Patrick Day's parade planners face backlash over gay vets ban
Gay vets thought their 20-year fight for the right to march was over, until this year's parade organizers voted to reverse their decision. Members of OutVets, a group of gay military veterans, march in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston's South Boston neighborhood on March 20, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|3 hr
|G dog
|33
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|6 hr
|Texxy
|9
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Tue
|Common sense
|60
|Longtime Boston developer one of two dead in Mi...
|Mar 7
|former democrat
|1
|Busted in Everett
|Mar 6
|FFFu
|11
|mit ignores cancer discoveries by warburg
|Mar 6
|wjabbe
|4
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 5
|Heads up
|10
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC