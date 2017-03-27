Boston welcomes 21 new EMTs to city streets
Boston EMS Superintendent Joseph O'Hare logs on the new EMT Academy graduates during the academy graduation ceremony at Faneuil Hall, Monday, March 27, 2017. Staff photo by Angela Rowlings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Forked tongue
|4
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mon
|davy
|63
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Mon
|In the future
|42
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Mon
|BOSTON IS RACIST
|10
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Sun
|Johnson
|2,437
|Would-be Crowne Plaza buyer out of picture; new...
|Sun
|Mark
|3
|No more kennedy BS
|Sat
|Winding road
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC