Boston students, parents decry school budget cuts
Many Boston students, parents, and educators blasted school officials Wednesday for proposing budget cuts to dozens of schools next year, resulting in potential losses of revered teachers, librarians, and programs. "We are supposed to lose over a million dollars, which probably means we will lose the teachers and classes we love," said Hibo Moallim, a student at Brighton High School.
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|3 hr
|freeman
|41
|Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a...
|20 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston...
|Tue
|Evilgelicalling
|11
|Truck Overturns at Sweestar Circle This Morning
|Tue
|EverettCitizen
|1
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Tue
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mar 13
|kuda
|3
