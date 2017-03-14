Boston police seize four guns; one fo...

Boston police seize four guns; one found underneath car seat occupied by 10-month-old boy

8 hrs ago

Six people were arrested in Boston on gun and drug charges over four hours Monday night, including three people who allegedly hid a handgun underneath an car seat occupied by a 10-month old infant boy. The incident with the child happened shortly after 10 p.m., Boston police said in a statement posted to bpdnews.com.

