Boston police seize four guns; one found underneath car seat occupied by 10-month-old boy
Six people were arrested in Boston on gun and drug charges over four hours Monday night, including three people who allegedly hid a handgun underneath an car seat occupied by a 10-month old infant boy. The incident with the child happened shortly after 10 p.m., Boston police said in a statement posted to bpdnews.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston...
|4 min
|Evilgelicalling
|12
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|29 min
|Time will tell
|32
|Truck Overturns at Sweestar Circle This Morning
|1 hr
|EverettCitizen
|1
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|1 hr
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mon
|Mikey
|4
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Mar 12
|Boston is Trash
|9
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC