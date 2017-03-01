Boston police officer injured by falling debris
A Boston police officer was hit by falling debris Wednesday while working on a paid detail near 10 Milk St. in Downtown Crossing. The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman.
