Boston police make five gun-related a...

Boston police make five gun-related arrests in 12-hour span

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Within a 12-hour span over the weekend, Boston police arrested five men in four separate incidents in Boston for allegedly having illegal firearms. The first arrest was at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, when officers saw 19-year-old Dominick Gavin, of Hyde Park, "behaving in a suspicious manner" near Erie Street and Michigan Avenue in Dorchester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Finding Dope (Jun '13) 2 hr Sick from Maine 46
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 16 hr FFFu 78
Everett Little League (Apr '09) Sun Angry momma bear 554
News Prosecutors drop charges against man in Roxbury... Sat former democrat 1
chelsea st murder (Mar '13) Mar 17 Breeze 198
News Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston... Mar 14 Evilgelicalling 11
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,346 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC