Boston police arrest five males on gun charges
Four teenagers from Dorchester and a Saugus man were arrested on gun charges in separate incidents Thursday, Boston police said. Teshawn Hector-Coleman, 18, Junior Galette, 18, and the two juveniles who were not identified, were arrested after officers recovered an unlicensed firearm from their vehicle during a routine traffic stop in the area of 157 Fuller St. at about 4:40 p.m., Boston Police said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|1 hr
|FFFu
|7
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|4 hr
|Texxy
|14
|Busted in Everett
|5 hr
|FFFu
|21
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Vfs
|330
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|Fri
|EverettCitizen
|34
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|Fri
|Maurice T
|9
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 7
|Common sense
|60
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC