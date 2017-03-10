Boston police arrest five males on gu...

Boston police arrest five males on gun charges

Four teenagers from Dorchester and a Saugus man were arrested on gun charges in separate incidents Thursday, Boston police said. Teshawn Hector-Coleman, 18, Junior Galette, 18, and the two juveniles who were not identified, were arrested after officers recovered an unlicensed firearm from their vehicle during a routine traffic stop in the area of 157 Fuller St. at about 4:40 p.m., Boston Police said in a press release.

