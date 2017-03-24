Boston officials push to allocate les...

Boston officials push to allocate less parking for new apartment buildings

1 hr ago Read more: Boston.com

In some communities around Boston, officials see partially empty parking lots at apartment complexes and wonder whether it's time to ease space requirements for new construction. In the city, efforts to make housing more affordable by building fewer parking spaces don't always sit well with neighbors, who worry the newcomers' cars will invade street spaces.

