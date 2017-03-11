Boston men caught on live camera breaking into Dorchester home

Two men were arrested for breaking into a Dorchester home early Friday morning after the resident called police to report he was watching them on the home secuity system he was monitoring from work. Dedrick Lindsey, 33, and Leon Spear, 27, both of Boston, were each charged with breaking and entering at night and multiple gun charges after police responded to the area of 231 Washington St. at about 5:16 a.m., police said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.