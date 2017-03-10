Boston man wanted for murdering his son
Police responded to the area of 66 Hartford St. at about 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, for a report of someone being stabbed, police said in a statement. His father, Desmond, described as a black male, 5'8" tall, and weighing about 175 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|21 min
|Texxy
|14
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|52 min
|Patience
|6
|Busted in Everett
|1 hr
|FFFu
|21
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Vfs
|330
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|20 hr
|EverettCitizen
|34
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|Fri
|Maurice T
|9
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 7
|Common sense
|60
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC