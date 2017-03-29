Boston man sentenced to life in priso...

Boston man sentenced to life in prison for Malden murder

16 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A Boston man who ambushed and stabbed two Malden men in their apartment in 2014 will serve the rest of his life in prison, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office. Juan Buruca, 41, pled guilty to multiple charges in Middlesex Superior Court ,including second degree murder, for the death of Jorge Machado Mejia, 48, and the assault of a 45-year-old man who lived with the murder victim, prosecutors said in a prepared statement.

