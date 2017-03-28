Boston lowers parking meter rates in the Seaport
Most parking meter rates in the Seaport District will change by 50 cents starting on Monday, a first step toward introducing flexible parking rates to busy city neighborhoods. The cost to park at a majority of the estimated 550 parking meters in the district will drop to $1 per hour, while others will increase to $2 per hour, the city announced Tuesday.
