DRUG BUST Two men were arrested in Bernardston Tuesday night for allegedly having more than 600 bags of heroin in their car, State Police said in a statement. The two men, Jesse Ramcke of Island Pond, Vt., and Travis Pelletier, of Brighton, Vt., were allegedly speeding on Interstate 91 in a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu when Trooper Jesse Gadarowski pulled them over about 10:30 p.m. Gadarowski searched the car and found 601 bags of heroin, according to State Police Sergeant Nicole Morrell.

