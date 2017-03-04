Big South end projects clear hurdle

Big South end projects clear hurdle

The next phase of big development in South End is about to get underway. Boston officials gave the green light to two major complexes that would add nearly 1,000 housing units to a section of the city once dominated by light industry.

