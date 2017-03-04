Big South end projects clear hurdle
The next phase of big development in South End is about to get underway. Boston officials gave the green light to two major complexes that would add nearly 1,000 housing units to a section of the city once dominated by light industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|50 min
|Retribution
|35
|please help me pay application fees
|12 hr
|kris
|2
|Meds Available NOW
|18 hr
|dfer
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Sat
|Nine eleven
|37
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|Mar 2
|Hillary Vomit
|8
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|Mar 2
|Good ol boy Jeff
|2
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|Feb 27
|Jcastello77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC