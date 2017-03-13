Bell ringers bus to Boston, invite public along
The Penobscot Bay Ringers will host a day trip to Boston Tuesday, May 16, that will feature visits to historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Copley Place. The day will culminate at Old South Church, where Penobscot Bay Ringers will be one of five groups performing in the eleventh annual Boston Handbell Festival.
