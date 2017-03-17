Bagpipes blaring, Boston police march...

Bagpipes blaring, Boston police march through halls of children's hospital

The music was loud and the smiles were wide as Boston police performed Friday at the Franciscan Children's hospital, their blaring bagpipes and thumping drums heralding St. Patrick's Day. Dressed in full regalia of black berets, dark shirts, and kilts adorned with green ribbons, the officers of the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums marched through the halls of Franciscan's Brighton campus.

