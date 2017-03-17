Assault Suspect Caught and Charged
A grainy surveillance image circulating on social media prompted a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault last week to turn himself into police. Miguel Angel Zelaya-Garcia, 25, of East Boston was arraigned and plead not guilty to indecent assault and battery charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Boston Times-Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|18 min
|Assessing the ass...
|50
|taxes
|2 hr
|On Broadway
|11
|Truck Overturns at Sweestar Circle This Morning
|4 hr
|everett
|2
|chelsea st murder (Mar '13)
|14 hr
|Everett dawg
|197
|Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a...
|Wed
|Texxy
|1
|Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston...
|Tue
|Evilgelicalling
|11
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mar 13
|kuda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC