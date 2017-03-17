Assault Suspect Caught and Charged

Assault Suspect Caught and Charged

A grainy surveillance image circulating on social media prompted a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault last week to turn himself into police. Miguel Angel Zelaya-Garcia, 25, of East Boston was arraigned and plead not guilty to indecent assault and battery charges.

