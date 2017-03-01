Andris Nelsons spurs alliance between orchestras of Boston, Leipzig
The idea of an alliance with another orchestra was already in the air, but it took the appointment of the much-in-demand Andris Nelsons to make Boston and Leipzig sister cities, musically speaking. The idea was, in fact, a virtual condition of Nelsons' 2013 engagement as the Boston Symphony Orchestra's music director, according to managing director Mark Volpe.
