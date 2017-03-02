Alleged drunk driver caused three-car...

Alleged drunk driver caused three-car crash in Dorchester Center

13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A 35-year-old Boston man will be arraigned on drunk driving charges Friday for allegedly causing a three-car crash in Dorchester Thursday night that sent two people to the hospital, officials said. The crash happened around 10 p.m. The man was driving with a revoked license, said State Police Lieutenant Frank Schifone.

