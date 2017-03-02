Alleged drunk driver caused three-car crash in Dorchester Center
A 35-year-old Boston man will be arraigned on drunk driving charges Friday for allegedly causing a three-car crash in Dorchester Thursday night that sent two people to the hospital, officials said. The crash happened around 10 p.m. The man was driving with a revoked license, said State Police Lieutenant Frank Schifone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once again Taxes
|35 min
|FEE fie foe fum
|4
|The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies
|49 min
|Pack your bags
|3
|New School at Florence Street Park?
|1 hr
|Local resident
|3
|Happy Trump Day Everyone!
|5 hr
|everett
|8
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|23 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|8
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|Thu
|Good ol boy Jeff
|2
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Wed
|call me Mr Trump
|33
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC