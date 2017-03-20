Alexander Bradley takes the stand in Aaron Hernandez trial
Aaron Hernandez leaned over from the passenger seat of his Toyota 4Runner and fired repeatedly into the BMW sedan stopped on a South End street, pulling the trigger until he had emptied a silver revolver, a former friend testified Monday. In one of the most dramatic moments of the double murder trial of the former New England Patriots star, Hernandez' former friend Alexander Bradley described the July 16, 2012 shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.
