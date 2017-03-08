Airport worker hurt after fall from truck

Terrified passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight to San Diego said they frantically screamed for the pilot to stop the plane when they noticed a Logan International Airport worker in the cherry-picker of a de-icing truck had become hooked onto the wing - but despite their cries, the person was injured when the vehicle flipped over, officials say. "We were taking off and the ice-melter wasn't backed up when they started going down the terminal," Laura Speicher, 24, of Brighton told the Herald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.