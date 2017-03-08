Agatha Christie's the Unexpected Guest Comes to The Community House
Lost in the fog, a stranger seeks refuge in a nearby house, only to find he's stumbled upon the scene of a murder. When the dead man's wife confesses to the crime, the stranger agrees to provide her with an alibi.
