After pay raise, state lawmakers off to slow start
Nearly two months after approving their own substantial salary boost, amid claims they were underpaid and overworked, state lawmakers have sent only three minor bills to the governor's desk. After ratifying and then defending the $18 million pay raise, many legislators are still shuffling office spaces at the start of a two-year legislative cycle, which opened on Jan. 4. Only in recent days have legislative committees announced which bills they will consider.
