Affordable housing activists protest overnight at City Hall
Six advocates held a sit-in outside the office of Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Tuesday, demanding an increase in affordable housing in the city's rezoning plan, organizers said. The advocates - members of the group Keep it 100 Real for Affordable Housing and Racial Justice - are pressing the mayor to make a commitment to increase affordable housing and include lower-income families in the city's proposal for the PLAN: JP/Rox community.
