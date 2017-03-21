Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Proposes...

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Proposes Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc , a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announced that it intends to offer and sell American Depositary Shares in an underwritten public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

