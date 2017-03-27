Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Announces Closing of Public Offering and ...

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc , a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares . Adaptimmune sold 15,700,223 ADSs at a price to the public of $4.20 per ADS, which included 1,400,223 ADSs sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase up to 2,145,000 additional ADSs.

