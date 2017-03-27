Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Announce...

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Announces Closing of Public Offering and ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc , a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares . Adaptimmune sold 15,700,223 ADSs at a price to the public of $4.20 per ADS, which included 1,400,223 ADSs sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase up to 2,145,000 additional ADSs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 10 hr davy 63
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... 12 hr In the future 42
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 15 hr BOSTON IS RACIST 10
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... Sun Johnson 2,437
News Would-be Crowne Plaza buyer out of picture; new... Sun Mark 3
No more kennedy BS Sat Winding road 7
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Mar 23 Lose lose 13
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC