A spare commemoration of fatal Beacon Street fire
As a raw mist shrouded Back Bay, a line of Boston firefighters stood silently Sunday outside the rebuilt brick row house at 298 Beacon St. A wreath of red roses affixed to the building bore the words: "Never Forgotten." At exactly 2:42 p.m., firefighters offered a stiff salute , holding their right hands to their helmets for thirty long seconds.
