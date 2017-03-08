A rapist with parental rights? Say it ain't so
If a person is unwillingly violated in a criminal attack, the perpetrator should not be allowed to benefit in any way, shape, or form from the reprehensible action. Several months ago, a Massachusetts appellate court ruled that a rapist has a right to press his claim in family court for parental visitation rights -- even if the child's mother feels threatened by the individual in question.
