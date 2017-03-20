a Incognito Bandita suspect arrested trying to board foreign flight
A Massachusetts man believed to be the "Incognito Bandit" has been arrested and charged with bank robbery as he tried to board a flight to South Africa from Virginia. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said 36-year-old Albert Taderera was arrested Friday evening at Dulles International Airport.
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would-be Crowne Plaza buyer out of picture; new...
|2 hr
|Carl from Pittsfield
|1
|No more kennedy BS
|7 hr
|Winding road
|7
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 23
|Lose lose
|13
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|Mar 23
|Bos321
|2
|Beans (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|Juan Scotch
|5
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mar 21
|Juan Scotch
|2,436
|Women are CREEPY!!!
|Mar 21
|Women are CREEPY
|1
