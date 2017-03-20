a Incognito Bandita suspect arrested ...

a Incognito Bandita suspect arrested trying to board foreign flight

13 hrs ago

A Massachusetts man believed to be the "Incognito Bandit" has been arrested and charged with bank robbery as he tried to board a flight to South Africa from Virginia. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said 36-year-old Albert Taderera was arrested Friday evening at Dulles International Airport.

