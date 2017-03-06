A French classic's return
Digital technology has become the Prince's kiss in SLEEPING BEAUTY : Films of every sort, from the silent era on, are given new life thru expensive but startling 4K restorations that make even century old movies seem brand new. Boston now has the opportunity Friday at the Kendall Square to see one of the more ambitious and rewarding restorations with the three glorious French films that comprise Marcel Pagnol's timeless MARSEILLE TRILOGY .
