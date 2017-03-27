A dozen dynamic days of design
Wednesday marked the kickoff of the fourth annual Boston Design Week, a festival that celebrates 12 days of art, inspiration and creativity in all facets of design, through April 9. The festival has something on the agenda for everyone, especially if you are an interior-design junkie, home-decor enthusiast, fashionista, techy, self-proclaimed gourmet chef, art connoisseur, or just want to socialize and interact with the Boston design community. Boston Design Week was created to promote awareness in all design disciplines.
