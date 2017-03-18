A - c-a-c-o-p-h-o-n-y' of cheers for ...

A - c-a-c-o-p-h-o-n-y' of cheers for Boston's top speller

13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Ayra Raslan Haniff, left, hugged her sister Farah Raslan Haniff after she won the BCYF Spelling Bee at the Boston Public Library. One by one, students from around the city walked to the center of a stage tucked away in the basement of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.

