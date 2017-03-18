A - c-a-c-o-p-h-o-n-y' of cheers for Boston's top speller
Ayra Raslan Haniff, left, hugged her sister Farah Raslan Haniff after she won the BCYF Spelling Bee at the Boston Public Library. One by one, students from around the city walked to the center of a stage tucked away in the basement of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|1 hr
|Old Men make mist...
|73
|Prosecutors drop charges against man in Roxbury...
|Sat
|former democrat
|1
|chelsea st murder (Mar '13)
|Fri
|Breeze
|198
|taxes
|Fri
|FFFu
|12
|Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston...
|Mar 14
|Evilgelicalling
|11
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mar 13
|kuda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC