Woman arrested on gun charges in Brighton
A Lawrence woman was arrested by Boston police in Brighton Saturday after police allegedly discovered an unloaded handgun in the trunk of her car while her friend was driving. Leanne Fernandez, 35, was charged after officers from the Neighborhood Drug Control Unit started spotted 38-year-old Curtis Irving behind the wheel even though they knew his driver's license is suspended, authorities said.
