Winter Storm Niko Hammered the Cape

11 hrs ago

Winter Storm Niko was a touch more severe than expected, dropping about a foot of snow across Massachusetts and Rhode Island while walloping Cape Cod and the Islands with high winds and surging seas. The National Weather Service extended Thursday's blizzard warning until 10 p.m. and issued a new coastal flood advisory.

