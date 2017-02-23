WICKED Returns to Boston This Summer
Broadway In Boston, announced today that WICKED, Broadway's biggest blockbuster and Boston's most popular musical will return to the Boston Opera House. WICKED will play a limited seven week engagement June 7 - July 23, 2017 as part of the 2016-2017 Lexus Broadway In Boston Season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Wed
|United we stand
|32
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Feb 21
|An unexceptional ...
|7
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Feb 20
|Palm Beach or bust
|9
|Townie Tidbits
|Feb 19
|Heavy feet lighte...
|2
|Dr Brian Awbrey (Oct '10)
|Feb 19
|Worth Avenue Willy
|541
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC