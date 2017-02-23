WICKED Returns to Boston This Summer

Broadway In Boston, announced today that WICKED, Broadway's biggest blockbuster and Boston's most popular musical will return to the Boston Opera House. WICKED will play a limited seven week engagement June 7 - July 23, 2017 as part of the 2016-2017 Lexus Broadway In Boston Season.

