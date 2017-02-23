Typical Boston commuter spent 2.5 days in traffic last year
The typical rush-hour commuter in the Boston area spent an estimated 57.6 hours, or nearly two-and-a-half days, sitting in traffic last year, according to the new report. The report , by transportation analytics company INRIX Inc., said the congestion wasted time and fuel and caused businesses to charge more for goods and services, costing the typical area driver an estimated $1,760, not far off from what the average area tenant pays for a month's rent .
