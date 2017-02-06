Two Winthrop men face charges for rob...

Two Winthrop men face charges for robbing two Boston banks within 35 minutes

11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A pair of Winthrop men allegedly robbed two Boston banks within 35 minutes Monday morning before being captured as they tried to flee the scene of the second robbery in a taxicab, Boston police said. The two men were identified by police as Christopher Capone, 20, and 50-year-old Douglas Gassiraro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

