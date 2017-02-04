Two more arrested for murder of Jamaica Plain man
Police arrested two more people in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Jamaica Plain man shot outside a convenience store in August. Julio Pizarro, 43, of Quincy and Amanda Algarin, 26, of Revere face murder charges in Suffolk Superior Court, Boston police said in a statement.
