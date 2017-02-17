The Latest on the DEP's "Pile Policy"...

The Latest on the DEP's "Pile Policy": If the Tides Rise, Do Structures Still "Exist"?

Back in September, we wrote about MassDEP's Proposed Interpretation of Chapter 91 regulations, which attempted to provide guidance to the regulated community on the conditions under which a historic pile field can contribute to the "project shoreline" - the outer boundary of a development proposal. The issue that the policy seeks to address arose as the DEP reviewed an application for a Chapter 91 license for Lewis Wharf in Boston.

