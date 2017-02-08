The Chiofaro Co. Boston waterfront bu...

The Chiofaro Co. Boston waterfront building rules to get final city test

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

After almost four years and 40 public meetings, Boston officials are at last poised to approve a plan for the city's downtown waterfront, which could pave the way for developer Don Chiofaro's long-awaited skyscraper. The Boston Planning & Development Agency Thursday is set to approve new zoning for the Boston waterfront running from Long Wharf to the Moakley Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth Warren is fine 10 hr Trust Jesus 1
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 23 hr davy 88
Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16) Wed DeanC 8
Knee Down ? Tue True Patriot 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody Feb 4 liza 1
Patriots to the White House ? Feb 3 Commish 2
Olan Mills Portrait Studio question Feb 2 Shy Cande 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Suffolk County was issued at February 09 at 4:28AM EST

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC