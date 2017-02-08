The Chiofaro Co. Boston waterfront building rules to get final city test
After almost four years and 40 public meetings, Boston officials are at last poised to approve a plan for the city's downtown waterfront, which could pave the way for developer Don Chiofaro's long-awaited skyscraper. The Boston Planning & Development Agency Thursday is set to approve new zoning for the Boston waterfront running from Long Wharf to the Moakley Bridge.
