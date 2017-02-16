The Boston Globe Seaport plan scales back arts facility

When it was first drawn up nearly a decade ago, the plan to build out the heart of the Seaport District included a school, art gallery, branch library, several parks and one very large performing arts center. But over time, as the rest of the waterfront neighborhood has filled in and new economic realities set in, the Seaport Square project has trimmed the size of its parks and dropped plans for the school, library and gallery.

