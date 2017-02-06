The biggest challenge for self-drivin...

The biggest challenge for self-driving cars in Boston? Sea gulls.

The first month of testing of its self-driving car by nuTonomy Inc. has gone largely according to plan, the vehicle successfully navigating its way around the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Industrial Park in South Boston. But the car has struggled to recognize a common fixture around the waterfront: flocks of sea gulls that congregate on the roads during winter.

