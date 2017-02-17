The big Engine that very well might

The big Engine that very well might

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Venture capitalist Katie Rae next month starts her job as head of MIT's "The Engine," whch will fund entrepreneurs' big ideas. The 155-year-old university has helped pioneer water treatment, the radar systems key to the Allies' victory in World War II, cybersecurity, speech recognition, navigation systems that helped Apollo astronauts reach the moon, genomics, the Scratch programming language for kids, and robots for the home and factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As snow falls, complaints about space savers in... 6 hr Iceberg ahead 3
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury 8 hr Messerschmitts ov... 10
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 19 hr to you racist 2
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) 21 hr Nodetailforyou 67
News Democrats on Beacon Hill push back against Trump 23 hr Apples and oranges 9
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Thu Dems need azz ban... 29
Ladies in the Boston Commons Thu The nose knows 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC