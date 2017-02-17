The big Engine that very well might
Venture capitalist Katie Rae next month starts her job as head of MIT's "The Engine," whch will fund entrepreneurs' big ideas. The 155-year-old university has helped pioneer water treatment, the radar systems key to the Allies' victory in World War II, cybersecurity, speech recognition, navigation systems that helped Apollo astronauts reach the moon, genomics, the Scratch programming language for kids, and robots for the home and factory.
