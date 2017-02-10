Tensions rise with building in Dorchester

One morning last week, seven men stood outside a graceful Victorian in Dorchester's Ashmont Hill section and delivered a decidedly unpleasant message on an otherwise pleasant street: They held signs declaring the home's owner "scum" and "a liar." The object of their ire was Jim Keefe, a veteran developer who is a cofounder of Trinity Financial, one of the biggest builders of affordable housing in Boston.

